A little over a week ago, Lindsay Lohan and Planet Fitness’ Super Bowl delivered a humorous surprise, with the actress seemingly delighting in poking fun at her own rocky past and former party girl lifestyle. Featuring cameos from Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner, the ad promotes wellness and shows a healthier Lohan who’s committed to her fitness goals.



In an exclusive chat with People, the Mean Girls actress admitted to finally putting her past behind her with the commercial, and choosing a healthier life:

Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it’s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise. Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness. It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today.

The ad has remained popular, with social media users referencing the commercial and anticipating the resurrection of Lohan’s career. Check out some fan reactions below:



tomorrow i’m going to change my life. in lindsay lohan’s planet fitness — Ms. Grace Kuhlenschmidt (@GKuhlenschmidt) February 14, 2022

I am ready for the Lindsay Lohan-aissance this year, beginning with this #PlanetFitness commercial. pic.twitter.com/s2ngzZfDXM — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 14, 2022

I am obsessed with how amazing @lindsaylohan looks in her new Super Bowl commercial — 🌹🌹🌹 (@PCDSpears) February 14, 2022

The actress and singer is set to make a full comeback into acting, beginning with upcoming Netflix holiday film Falling For Christmas, about a woman who suffers amnesia after an accident and ends up under the care of a lodge owner, played by Chord Overstreet. It is expected to be released sometime in 2022.