Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited at the 2022 SAG Awards to present the honor of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series — and they did it in style.

“Do you think this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?” Kudrow asked, and the answer was an absolute yes. The titular best friends from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Kudrow and Sorvino walked on the stage with businesswoman special energy and post-its to go around.

This Romy and Michele reunion at the #SAGAwards is everything! Give @LisaKudrow and @MiraSorvino their own show. pic.twitter.com/SoNC1e4PMp — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 28, 2022

In Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, the two feel like they’ve got something to prove as they reunite with their high school friends and rivals. However, it was all fun and games on stage at the SAG Awards. Kudrow and Sorvino keyed into the film’s humor to present the award for comedic ensemble, and they didn’t miss an opportunity to talk about the double meaning of the word.

The reunion set social media ablaze — here’s what they’re saying.

From the suit colors to the post-its, the entire moment was genius, and it was a lovely surprise to fans everywhere. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is iconic and has stood the test of time.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino presenting with post it notes at the SAG Awards was pure genius. The icing on the cake? They topped it by also dressing in their Romy And Michele colors by wearing coordinating suits 💖💙 pic.twitter.com/r10NTlQADC — Annalee (@aleelyons) February 28, 2022

#sagawards the ensemble of @LisaKudrow and Mira Sorvino as Romy and Michele was the cherry on the cake ! #RomyandMichelehighschoolreunion #timeaftertime #90s — Yasi Soufi (@SoufiYasi) February 28, 2022

We’re not stuck on the post-its; you are (or maybe we all are — they are post-its after all.)

We’re all feeling very emotional.

Seeing Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino together is making me emotional #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ElUUgtyJSB — Career-Obsessed Banshee (@edenwillow) February 28, 2022

Have a Romy and Michele day, everyone!