‘Literally my worst nightmare’: Man accidentally traps giant wasp in his shirt but now he can’t take it off without releasing the beast

I firmly believe that wasps know that we, as a society, hate them, and I think they hate us just as much, if not more — despite being a lot smaller than us, they’re so good at terrorizing humans.

Case in point, a man on TikTok by the name of Brendan found himself in a nightmare scenario when he felt something crawling on his neck. According to him, he swatted it away without thinking, and it somehow fell into his shirt. Realizing his mistake, he was able to trap the bug, which he believed to be a wasp, in a scrunched-up part of the shirt.

The problem was that he was in his car and had to drive all the way home with one hand holding the wasp in his shirt. I’m assuming he wasn’t driving a stick shift, because if he somehow managed that, that would be even more impressive than it already is. Anyways, that wasn’t the end of Brendan’s woes, as he was now left wondering how to get the shirt off without either squashing the bug and ruining his shirt, or getting stung by the angry pest.

The horror upon seeing the bug wriggling underneath the shirt is hard to put into words. It looks like it’s either biting at the fabric with its mandibles or trying to sting its way out, and it also looks a lot bigger and more threatening than your average wasp. One commenter suggested it was a “Florida Wasp,” although it’s hard to tell when it’s under a shirt. Either way, I would be a lot less calm if I were in Brendan’s position.

Do we know if Brendan made it out alive?

The video ends before we see how he gets out of this precarious situation, and viewers were left desperate to find out if he got out okay, or whether he ended up with multiple nasty stings all over. Comments claimed that the wasp had taken over his account, or it had made him post — another joked, “If y’all see a wasp going around wearing a blue striped shirt, then we know what happened.”

Brendan later posted a follow-up video to let everyone know he was alright, and read some of his favorite comments. The good news is he’s weaning the same shirt, so he evidently didn’t ruin it by squashing the little intruder. However, he never revealed exactly how he escaped, and some viewers think that the wasp is possibly holding him hostage, with one observing “If you don’t tell us how you got out of it, I’m just going to assume the wasp is posting.”

Although he might be smiling and laughing, something definitely seems off with the video; you can see it in his eyes, this is a cry for help for sure. Somewhere off camera, that wasp is still there with him, I just know it. Somebody, send help to Brendan immediately!

