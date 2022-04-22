‘Loki’ writer teases season 2 connections with ‘Doctor Strange 2’

We’ve finally got more of an insight into how Marvel plans to connect Loki and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, based on a new interview with Marvel writer Michael Waldron.

Speaking to ThePlaylist, Waldron shared that, of course, both projects will be intertwined, however, they must also be strong enough to stand on their own.

“It’s all intertwined and it’s all stands alone. Like a great comic universe, I think that one thing certainly informs the other. You’re going to have a better time watching the next chapter of an MCU story if you’ve seen the stuff before it. But also, hopefully, even if you’ve never if you’ve walked in off the street, you’ll still have a blast. It should be good enough that it stands on its own.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the first of the two to launch. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 6 while Loki is yet to have a release date and likely won’t get one anytime soon.

Speaking more about Loki, Waldron believes that each season should be able to stand on its own also. The show was originally set to be a limited series, however, its popularity and massive story have seen the show renewed for a second season.

“Even if I had known we were going to get a second season. I think it’s important for each season to really stand alone as its own thing. And so, yeah, I mean, it became clear, even as we were making it and still kind of refining episode six, that it felt like hey, this cast, this world is great and wow, there’s a lot more gas left in the tank. And yeah, there is certainly more story to tell here. And so that’s when we sort of shifted some things.”

While you wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to launch next month you can catch up on Loki season one streaming in full on Disney Plus.