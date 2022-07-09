Look on Florence Pugh, ye mighty, and despair
Hear ye, hear ye, mere mortals — Florence Pugh has come for our necks and our attention in a stunning pink number at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy.
The gown is ethereal as it drapes her body perfectly, with a stunning neckline, cinch at the waist, and flowing tulle — it’s also a quite sheer number that she pulls off with the confidence of a goddess. Her make-up is on the natural side, with just a hint of pink near the eyes, cheeks, and lips — and those cheekbones. She’s an absolute stunner.
Social media is buzzing about the look, and with good reason — Pugh is a work of art.
Just days ago, Pugh wowed us all in another pink number, and this Tweet says it best — Pugh absolutely owns the color. We’re bowing down to the princess in pink.
To address the elephant some might find in the room, this Tweet sums it up — she’s being graciously thanked for her boobs. We’re not mad at it. She’s confident, classic, and happy; we’re pretty sure that’s all that matters.
We’ve all got Barbie on the brain, and Pugh looks like the doll we always hoped to be!
We’re trying to remember the last time someone looked this effortlessly chic.
We’re channeling our inner Lizzie McGuire fan with the following — very fitting — lyrics: “Hey now, hey now…this is what dreaaaaaaaaaams are made of.”
If a word for something more than flawless exists, we think now is the time to use it. The slight smirk here says it all — Pugh knows she’s going to be the talk of the town tonight, and she owns every bit of it.
You may pick your jaws up off the floor or continue scrolling through Twitter, becoming more wowed by every single post. Florence Pugh is it; we’re just living in her world now.