Look on Florence Pugh, ye mighty, and despair

Hear ye, hear ye, mere mortals — Florence Pugh has come for our necks and our attention in a stunning pink number at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy.

The gown is ethereal as it drapes her body perfectly, with a stunning neckline, cinch at the waist, and flowing tulle — it’s also a quite sheer number that she pulls off with the confidence of a goddess. Her make-up is on the natural side, with just a hint of pink near the eyes, cheeks, and lips — and those cheekbones. She’s an absolute stunner.

Social media is buzzing about the look, and with good reason — Pugh is a work of art.

fuck the mona lisa let’s talk about THIS photo of florence pugh pic.twitter.com/mgNbpEzylh — t (@yelenaspugh) July 8, 2022

Just days ago, Pugh wowed us all in another pink number, and this Tweet says it best — Pugh absolutely owns the color. We’re bowing down to the princess in pink.

the color pink belongs to florence pugh pic.twitter.com/ojsF31YjbC — cat. (@lordeonfilm) July 8, 2022

To address the elephant some might find in the room, this Tweet sums it up — she’s being graciously thanked for her boobs. We’re not mad at it. She’s confident, classic, and happy; we’re pretty sure that’s all that matters.

florence pugh has done so much for the gay community thank you florence pugh for your boobs pic.twitter.com/XafO4d0xhg — sophia (@hellopugh) July 8, 2022

We’ve all got Barbie on the brain, and Pugh looks like the doll we always hoped to be!

FLORENCE PUGH OFFICIALLY IN HER BARBIE ERA pic.twitter.com/iSTYRDA26m — comfort florence pugh (@safepugh) July 8, 2022

We’re trying to remember the last time someone looked this effortlessly chic.

florence pugh is the IT girl pic.twitter.com/KXiC4EKM7I — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 8, 2022

We’re channeling our inner Lizzie McGuire fan with the following — very fitting — lyrics: “Hey now, hey now…this is what dreaaaaaaaaaams are made of.”

florence pugh in valentino… what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/GuSXWXhZZd — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 8, 2022

If a word for something more than flawless exists, we think now is the time to use it. The slight smirk here says it all — Pugh knows she’s going to be the talk of the town tonight, and she owns every bit of it.

florence pugh and anna wintour in roma pic.twitter.com/FSnCpt5rql — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 8, 2022

You may pick your jaws up off the floor or continue scrolling through Twitter, becoming more wowed by every single post. Florence Pugh is it; we’re just living in her world now.