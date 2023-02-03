‘Lord of the Rings’ fan refuses to let unpopular opinion about the series pass

In the late 1990s, filmmaker Peter Jackson convinced New Line Cinema to engage in a filmmaking experiment that was as bold as it was unprecedented. The studio spent almost three hundred million dollars to back the director’s vision of an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy trilogy. The result was a worldwide blockbuster that brought in almost three billion dollars at the box office and won Academy Awards for the final installment, The Return of the King, for Best Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay.

However, one teenager named DraglonCoin was brave enough to publicly face down the waves of critical and public acclaim for Jackson’s trilogy, and even more bravely, post his opinion on the “Unpopular Opinion” subreddit.

Naturally, once Dragloncoin’s fellow Redditors saw that he was only 19, they decided to take it easy disagreeing with him and left the post uncommented-upon.

Just kidding! He stirred up a hornet’s nest hateful even by Redditor standards:

This person with a lot of time on their hands decided to show DragolonCoin that even an AI could write a better argument:

While these presumably educated adults decided to respond to the hastily-written complaint of someone not legally old enough to drink in the United States with a serious academic dissection of one of their points:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is currently available for streaming on Netflix USA.