Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, has addressed rumors about Marvel boss Kevin Feige helming his own project in the Star Wars franchise.

It seems only natural to try and bring the visionary behind the comic book franchise of films, which has made its own foray into the cosmos in recent years, into the galaxy far, far away, since both Marvel and Lucasfilm are owned by parent company Disney. And while Kennedy did not outright rule out the possibility, she noted nothing was in the works for a Feige-produced project as of right now.

“I would love to see what movie he might come up with,” Kennedy said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “But right now, no, there isn’t anything specifically.”

In that same interview, Kennedy also confirmed that while they have a “road map” for future Star Wars movies, the release schedule is unlikely to follow the same high pace of releases as the recent sequel trilogy of films. Among the projects in the works include a movie by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, as well as Rogue Squadron, by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

For now, fans can turn to the world of TV to get their immediate Star Wars fix, as the Ewan McGregor-starring prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi is slated for release on Disney Plus on May 27. A Rogue One prequel series, Andor, is also slated for release later this year, with a third season of The Mandalorian and its spinoff series, Ashoka, to follow thereafter.