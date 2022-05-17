Ahsoka, the Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan unite in stellar ‘Star Wars’ photoshoot

The heroes of Star Wars on TV have officially come together — well, for an outer-space photoshoot, not actually on the screen. Lucasfilm’s Disney Plus universe expands once again later this month with the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it won’t be long before the Ewan McGregor vehicle is followed up by Rogue One prequel Andor, another season of The Mandalorian, and its sister show Ahsoka.

And to celebrate the domination of Star Wars on streaming, Vanity Fair has united four of the galaxy’s leading figures for one epic crossover. As you can see via the tweet below, the cover stars of VF‘s latest issue are Rosario Dawson in full lekku headdress as Ahsoka Tano, Pedro Pascal as an unmasked Din Djarin, McGregor in his Jedi Master robes as Kenobi, and Diego Luna back as Cassian Andor.

The cover shoot also features additional glimpses of Genevieve O’Reilly’s return as Mon Mothma in Andor and saga newcomer Moses Ingram as Reva the Inquisitor in Obi-Wan.

Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, Ewan McGregor, and Diego Luna, photographed by Annie Liebovitz for V.F. June 2022.



Read the cover story now: https://t.co/jwdWVfGh8B pic.twitter.com/oTp1qRrqOZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 17, 2022

We’ve already seen Pascal’s Mando and Dawson’s Ahsoka team up a couple of times, in both The Mandalorian season two and The Book of Boba Fett, but having McGregor and Dawson in the same shoot is a gift for the fans. Obi-Wan and Ahsoka are two characters with a lot of history together, as depicted in The Clone Wars animated series, so to get even this brief taste of a live-action reunion is pretty meaningful.

Likewise, Andor is a project that has been in the works for the longest time and yet we’ve hardly got much of a look at it to date, so it’s nice to see Luna placed alongside these other leads of the franchise. This cover shoot is a promise that the next year is about to be a real treat for Star Wars lovers as we have four separate series to enjoy over the coming few months. First up, Obi-Wan Kenobi launches on Disney Plus this Friday, May 27.