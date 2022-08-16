Fans of Luis Guzmán are coming to the actor’s defense after his first look as Gomez Addams was revealed for the upcoming Netflix show Wednesday.

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family



Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

Though the actor looks quite a bit different than Raul Julia, whose portrayal of the character in the 1990s The Addams Family duology of films remains iconic to this day, many fans pointed out that Guzmán arguably more closely resembles the original The New Yorker comic strips by Charles Addams than any other live-action adaptation that has come before.

“I love Raul Julia’s version but here it’s more faithful to the original comic strip,” one fan wrote. And when you see the side-by-side images, it’s pretty hard to disagree.

I love Raul Julia's version but here it's more faithful to the original comic strip. pic.twitter.com/iat9sCELrd — Steven Julien (ProzacN) (@StevenJulien6) August 16, 2022

Another commentator questioned why people were “complaining” about Guzmán as Gomez when the actor clearly “looks like the actual OG Charles Addams Gomez!”

How are people complaining about Luis Guzman as Gomez? He looks like the *actual* OG Charles Addams Gomez! https://t.co/TGkIC8WLtE pic.twitter.com/9678R6DjXn — Valerie D'Orazio (@TheVallyD) August 16, 2022

Another fan said Guzmán looks “by far the most accurate version of Gomez Addams.”

why r people complaining about luis guzmán’s look when he is by far the most accurate version of gomez addams pic.twitter.com/Zp9gU6WoFs — lana (@themycira) August 16, 2022

In the original Vanity Fair article where the first look images were unveiled, they even said the Tim Burton-helmed show “hewed closer to the original design of cartoonist Charles Addams that first appeared in the pages of The New Yorker.”

Clearly, some were put off by Guzmán’s casting in the show. However, many found such a backlash — in and of itself — to be far more distasteful.

“Gomez looks like the original cartoon strip again and if you don’t think Luis Guzmán is hot (which I’m seeing in the replies), that’s a you problem,” one Twitter user wrote. “I love this 😍.”

Gomez looks like the original cartoon strip again and if you don’t think Luis Guzmán is hot (which I’m seeing in the replies), that’s a you problem.



I love this 😍 https://t.co/dZOH5g1Erz — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) August 16, 2022

Another commentator said they predicted “some boring ass haters” would show up after Guzmán’s casting announcement, about which they were sadly correct.

Just saw this pop up and intuited instantly that people were gonna be shitty about Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and yup, wow, turns out, some boring ass haters out here. https://t.co/pW2bum2OyB — austin walker (@austin_walker) August 16, 2022

Another Twitter user indicated they were simply “happy for” Guzmán that he landed the role, regardless of the show’s success.

Don’t even care if this show is bad just happy for Luis Guzmán https://t.co/psPwlzSkoh — Lolo (@LolOverruled) August 16, 2022

Wednesday is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.