Lynda Carter offers a valid explanation for superpowered Wonder Woman following the correct safety procedures

Wonder Woman is practically a goddess on Earth. She has superhuman strength, is practically invulnerable, can fly, has a strong healing factor and is nigh-immortal. So, bearing all that in mind, why does Diana need to wear a helmet when she’s riding a motorcycle?

This rather obscure question is under debate on social media, fueled by images of Lynda Carter (or her stunt double) in the 1975 episode “The Murderous Missile” on a Kawasaki KE175, showing off her bike skills and looking stylish as hell.

Like her usual outfit, the motorcycle gear appears to be summoned by her spinning around – so are we to assume this is some kind of magical motorcycle helmet? Fortunately Wonder Woman herself is on the case and has the answer:

Nailed it. Wonder Woman could clearly survive a motorcycle crash without a scratch on her, though if a young girl happened to see that happen, they could get some very dangerous views about road safety and wearing appropriate protective gear.

Replies praise Diana for being “a responsible role model”, though another argues that the gear may be there “to protect the road from damage if she falls off.”

With the future of Wonder Woman 3 still very vague (Gal Gadot says it’s happening, Warner Bros. say no “definitive discussion” has taken place), perhaps the creative team involved should look to the past for inspiration. We for one would love to see Gadot pulling some sick wheelies, jumps and burnouts, and if she’s wearing a killer outfit and appropriate gear, then so much the better.