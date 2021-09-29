Major Secret Invasion Plot And Character Details Reportedly Revealed

Shooting may be underway, but the only cast members from Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion to have their roles confirmed so far are Captain Marvel co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, only because fans are more than familiar with Nick Fury and Talos.

New additions Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman have both rumored as spies, Skrulls or both, while a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse claims to offer up some major reveals regarding One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir’s part in the Disney Plus exclusive.

As per the report, Ben-Adir will be playing a Skrull who has some serious history with Talos. In Captain Marvel, it was revealed that Talos was a general during the war effort against the Kree, who was secretly working with Mar-Vell to find refuge for his people all along, with Ben-Adir’s character said to be strongly against the decision to work with his people’s most noteworthy enemies.

Given that the current MCU timeline is unfolding 2023, almost 30 years will have passed since Captain Marvel when Secret Invasion begins, meaning Ben-Adir’s Skrull could have been building his own army during that time. Murphy’s Multiverse additionally puts forward Paibok and Kl’rt as possible candidates he could be playing, but that’s not all.

Killian Scott will purportedly be Ben-Adir’s second-in-command, potentially Klrr, who in the comic books was sent to Earth and infiltrated Stark Industries to help prepare for a Skrull attack, while Happy Gilmore‘s Christopher McDonald is rumored to be an outspoken TV host. If this Secret Invasion scuttlebutt turns out to be on the money, then it’s the biggest info dump we’ve gotten about the project yet.