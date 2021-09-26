Secret Invasion Star Rumored To Become Recurring MCU Character

If we pretend as though Edward Norton and Terrence Howard never existed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been impeccable since the very beginning when it comes to casting. From the marquee superheroes to the supporting players, the franchise has barely put a foot wrong in building out an impressive roster of onscreen talent.

The favored approach tends to see the studio strike a balance between relative unknowns with untapped star potential, recognizable character actors and esteemed veterans who bring the gravitas. That trend continues with Secret Invasion, which recently started shooting in the United Kingdom and will mark the first time Samuel L. Jackson takes top billing in an MCU project at the thirteenth attempt.

One Night in Miami‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir ticks the rising star box, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn are both well-known names within the industry, and Olivia Colman has an Academy Award under her belt so that would have the critical acclaim side of things well-covered. A new report from Murphy’s Multiverse claims that Colman will become a recurring MCU character, even though it hasn’t been confirmed who she’s playing.

The report offers that she’ll be a Fury-esque figure who largely operates in the shadows, which means we could potentially narrow her role down to a representative of either S.H.I.E.L.D. or S.W.O.R.D., or perhaps even a Skrull. Secret Invasion remains under wraps for now, but maybe November’s Disney Plus day will shed some new light on the series.