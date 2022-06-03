Mandy Moore took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her family is growing by one sweet bundle of joy.

Moore announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in a photo showing her son Gus in a shirt that says, “big brother.” The pair welcomed Gus in February of 2021, and Moore was immediately ready to step into parenthood, despite a labor experience that was anything but what she expected.

Her pregnancy announcement comes as an integral part of Moore’s life comes to a close with the wrap of NBC’s This Is Us, and she made a note of that in her Instagram post.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

Moore also shared that her upcoming tour is going to look a little different than expected but that it’s undoubtedly going to be an exciting ride. Moore’s tour kicks off on June 10 in Atlanta, Georgia, and she has several stops across the United States this summer.

Moore and Goldsmith have been married since 2018, and we’re sending them all of our congratulations as they prepare to welcome their second child.