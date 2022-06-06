‘Manifest’ gets Netflix Geeked Week sneak peek

In preparation for season four of the hit series Manifest, please be sure that your seat back is straight up and your seat belt is fastened — it’s going to be a bumpy landing.

Manifest almost met an untimely demise at the close of season three, but Netflix picked up the series for another season, and Geeked Week provided fans with an exciting first look. It’s as mysterious as long-time fans of the series were anticipating, and quite unsettling at the same time.

Michaela Stone is seen checking out a shipping container, where she finds more than she bargained for.

For those who aren’t familiar with the series — the premise follows a flight that lands after a bit of turbulence with its passengers, unaware that five years had passed in what felt like moments for everyone but them.

Deadline shared the intense synopsis for the final season of Manifest:

“When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.”

While there’s no release date for the season yet, we’ll keep you updated as we find out more.