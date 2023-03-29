Marjorie Taylor greene claims remote learning during COVID ‘created’ more trans kids all while paired up with the wrong video clip

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) returned to social media Wednesday, March 29, after being suspended from Twitter for warning of a likely-spurious “Trans Day of Vengeance” event, where she continued to spew baseless remarks, including suggesting school closures triggered an increase in transgender-identifying children.

In a post shared on Twitter, Greene wrote, “Since the school closures, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in trans-identifying children, which is something that was not normal nor common many years before this, and I think that’s completely devastating.”

While the number of youth identifying as trans has increased after school closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an article in Education Week points out that the determining factor could be a number of things, including the rise in comfort with openly identifying as a member of the community. It also mentioned more “accurate data sources” now available to trans people.

Greene also shared a clip of herself seemingly of her speaking on the issue. However, upon playing — much like the congresswoman’s remarks — the corresponding video did not align with what she wrote.

Instead, it was a snippet of a “pro-life” commentator comparing the suicide rate among girls and boys post-pandemic. Even more alarming, when discussing the difference, the Georgia representative concluded that it was the boys “getting the job done.”

Greene’s error caught the attention of soap opera legend Nancy Lee Grahn who declared the politician a “ridiculous rodeo clown” while defending members of the marginalized community. The General Hospital star did not mince her words, telling Greene that trans-identity was “not a fad,” but instead, “it’s a comfortability to be who they are as the country leaned into inclusivity that you & other ignorant haters desperately try to stop, but won’t.”

You ridiculous rodeo clown, its not a fad, its a comfortability to be who they are as the country leaned into inclusivity that you & other ignorant haters desperately try to stop, but won’t. Now shut that trap of yours and go lift a barbell, Tarzan. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 29, 2023

The Santa Barbara actress signed off her post telling Greene to “shut that trap of yours” and “go lift a barbell, Tarzan.” Not clear whether the congresswoman will take Grahn’s advice.