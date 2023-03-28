Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced by Twitter and referred to as ‘weaponized stupidity’ all in one day

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s week is going from bad to worse. One day after a now-deceased gunman opened fire in a Nashville private Christian school, killing six, Twitter has silenced the Georgia representative over her dangerous and transphobic remarks about the Covenant School shooting. Greene has also subsequently invited an onslaught of memes accusing her of being “weaponized stupidity.”

Prior to what has now turned into a full-on suspension of her congressional account, Greene took to her Twitter page, where she shared a series of dubious posts in which she claimed that “in the wake of a transgender shooter targeting a Christian school ad murdering kids, every American should know the threat of Antifa driven trans-terrorism.”

The far-right conservative also boldly advised the platform, now run by billionaire investor Elon Musk, “not to whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence.” Soon after, the post was removed, but Greene was not done yet. The controversial congresswoman returned, this time vehemently calling to “STOP WHITE-WASHING TRANS-TERRORISM.”

However, what appeared to really put the nail in the coffin for Greene was when she repeatedly posted an image of a poster about a rally called “Trans Day of Vengeance.” The poster highlighted an event on Saturday, April 1, and appears to be organized by Our Rights DC, whose Twitter account was locked on Tuesday.

After initially sharing the poster, it was removed by Twitter before Greene reuploaded it, claiming that the American people needed to be aware of the threats they faced from “Antifa & trans-terrorism.” However, the actual danger could not be confirmed.

It wasn’t long before critics on social media flooded the politician’s comment section with some advice, including journalist Russ Bengtson who asked the 48-year-old, “have you considered learning your lesson once in your life.”

have you considered learning your lesson once in your life — russ bengtson (very fried) (@russbengtson) March 28, 2023

The question was seemingly referring to Greene’s Twitter ban early this year, when her account was permanently suspended after she violated the platform’s policy on COVID misinformation. Another frustrated Twitter shared a photo of Greene with bold lettering that read “WEAPONIZED STUPIDITY.”

Greene’s account will reportedly remain suspended for seven days.