Mark Hamill confirms a long-held rumor about the making of the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

Mark Hamill is an icon in the Star Wars universe, taking on the character of Luke Skywalker — the greatest Jedi in any galaxy and a fan-favorite character in the intergalactic realm of stories and films. Hamill isn’t just a legendary actor in Star Wars but across the entertainment realm as a whole, and that is partly due to his dedication and passion for each character he portrays.

It’s that very dedication that led to a fan interaction on Twitter today that confirmed a rumor floating around the galaxy for decades, one that fans could never get enough of. @XDarthThunderX asked Hamill if he could confirm the use of his head vs. a prop head in one of the most monumental scenes in The Empire Strikes Back.

Hamill said the Tweet was a true story and followed up with a thumbs-up emoji, giving fans a deeper appreciation for the actor.

When the cast and crew of a film or television project adore it as much as fans, they’re willing to step out of the box of normal and comfortable and do whatever it takes to ensure things look and feel great. Hamill didn’t like how his prop head looked, so he dealt with a bit of discomfort to provide a great shot.

How did Hamill make the severed head scene work? It actually had a lot to do with set design. He explained how it all worked out in a Tweet to a fan in 2016. He was standing below the floor, thanks to an opening in the set floor. So just why was there an opening big enough for Hamill to stand in during this particular set? Fans can thank Yoda for that one.

It was my head protruding through an opening in the set floor as I stood below-My prop head was tested but rejected. https://t.co/10mUunERWB — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 22, 2016

Yahoo! notes that the crew who worked with the Yoda puppet had to find a way to ensure they could allow the beloved character to seem as realistic as possible, which also allowed for this scene to be executed as flawlessly as it was.

“That particular set was unusual in that it was designed to accommodate the Yoda puppet. Puppeteer Frank Oz and his crew had to work from below, so large parts of the swamp set were elevated off the ground.”

The scene is one Star Wars fans won’t ever forget, and fans are still singing Hamill’s praises for working harder than required of him to bring it all to life. Some of the responses from fans said it is one of the best Star Wars scenes so far, while others said it still leaves them feeling a bit unnerved. Some fans even thanked him for answering a question they weren’t sure they were even asking.

Here’s to Mark Hamill, that Darth Vader helmet scene, and the ever-evolving Star Wars universe. May the force (and soon the fourth) be with you.