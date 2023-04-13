Mark Hamill’s kids twisting his arm to revisit one of his greatest achievements on the big screen

Mark Hamill is as fine an ambassador for Star Wars as the franchise could hope for. Over the years, Hamill has repeatedly demonstrated he’s willing to engage with fans on social media, uses his fame for good causes, and doesn’t seem shy about returning as Luke Skywalker in various projects.

Despite being a big fan of the franchise in his own right, it seems hr doesn’t particularly like revisiting his performance in the original trilogy. In 2019, he admitted that the last time he’d actually watched A New Hope was when the Special Editions hit theaters in 1997, and only then because his kids insisted he take them.

I haven't seen it since the Special Edition was released in theaters in 1997 & only because my kids had only watched the home video, had never seen it on the big screen & insisted I take them. https://t.co/nagfUy6qvM — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2019

Now, 26 years later, they’re back at it. Return of the Jedi celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and is getting a limited re-release on April 28. All too understandably, Hamill’s now adult children want to see their dad on the big screen once more:

Not sure, but my kids want me to. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 13, 2023

Watching the original trilogy alongside Mark Hamill sounds like a blast, so we’re with his kids on this. As with The Empire Strikes Back‘s 40th anniversary re-release back in 2020, this will almost certainly be the version currently available on Disney Plus, which unfortunately includes the dreadful “Jedi Rocks” song performed by a hideous CGI alien. Aside from that, it’s all good times, and we’re excited to see flesh-eating warrior teddy bears bring down a galactic empire on the biggest screen we can find.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi returns to theaters once more on April 28.