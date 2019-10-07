Marvel Comics Announces New Wolverine Series For 2020

When you stop to think about it, it really has been some time since we’ve had a proper ongoing Wolverine solo title in the 616. Sure, there have been miniseries, Old Man Logan and X-23 inheriting the mantle for All-New Wolverine, but none of those were quite the same thing.

Well, True Believers will finally get their wish when Marvel Comics launches a brand new series featuring the fan favorite superhero beginning in February of 2020. Simply titled Wolverine, it’ll be written by the one and only Benjamin Percy (Green Arrow, X-Force), and illustrated by rotating artists Adam Kubert (Ultimate X-Men, The Incredible Hulk) and Victor Bogdonavic (New Super-Man, The Silencer).

Originally unveiled this past weekend at New York Comic Con at the “X-Men: Dawn of X” panel, not much is currently known about the book. But on the plus side, we can present this first look at Adam Kubert’s cover for the inaugural issue, which can be viewed below. I especially enjoy how the veteran artist captures the visceral nature of the character with this piece.

Wolverine #1 Cover Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Getting back to Percy, here’s what the scribe had to say about his new endeavor:

“We all have that character. The one we love more than any other. The one we treasure in books and movies and maybe memorialize with a T-shirt or tattoo. The one we relate to as a cracked-mirror version of ourselves. For me – as a growly, grumpy, hairy, smelly, muscled, flannel-clad, whiskey-swilling loner who lives in the woods of the frozen north – it’s Logan. And though this might sound corny, it also feels right to say that writing Wolverine is a dream come true, a childhood fantasy realized. No kidding, bub.”

With all the restructuring and relaunching there’s been on X-Men titles of late, it makes sense that Wolverine follow suit with something of his own. February is kind of far away, sure, but let us know if you’ll add this to your pull list in the comments section below.