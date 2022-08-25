Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.

Spoilers incoming!

Yes, She-Hulk finally addressed the Edward Norton in the room. After landing a new job heading up the Superhuman Law division at Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, Jen is assigned to Abomination’s parole case. When checking in with her cousin Bruce to see if he’s OK with her defending the man who once tried to kill him, Bruce assures her he’s fine with it as his battle with Emil Blonsky was so long ago that he’s a “completely different person now. Literally.” An unimpressed Jen then looks at the camera and says “Ha ha.”

Ever since Norton exited the Marvel universe after 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo replacing him from 2012’s The Avengers onward, fans have been wondering whether the character’s face-lift would ever be referenced. Well, it took a full decade but now it finally has, and folks are living for it.

For those who require some further explanation…

Not sure it’s such a secret.

They actually went there!

Comedic gold.

Although others are mad at themselves for chuckling.

Very mad that I laughed at that Edward Norton meta-joke in #SheHulk — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) August 25, 2022

The joke has also brought the Edward Norton loyalists out in full force.

"I'm a completely different person now — literally" bye at the Edward Norton reference 😭 I still think he was a great Bruce Banner/Hulk 🤷🏾‍♂️ Kevin Feige needs to find a role for him in that rumored Hulk solo film #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/PFKnjTAYQC — ↳ 𝕜𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕟𝕠𝕧𝕒 🫧 (@SoulGlitch94_) August 25, 2022

And the hopes for a cameo from the Pulp Fiction star are now building.

The likelihood is this little wink to the fans is all we’re going to get when it comes to Edward Norton’s Hulk, although a cameo in a future episode would clearly cause people to lose their minds if they’re this excited over just a throwaway gag. Failing that, a role for Norton in Avengers: Secret Wars would be hella epic.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.