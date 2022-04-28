With a whole decade of new Marvel movies and shows being planned in advance, many fans are weighing in on what they do or don't want to see.

Kevin Feige will be heading to a retreat soon to determine the next decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, triggering fan debates about the future direction of the franchise.

One fan couldn’t help but point out just how “insane” it is for Feige to plan 30 movies in advance.

literally 30 movies planned, kevin feige you’re INSANE — assemblers ᱬ (@assemblers_) April 27, 2022

Another user utilized a GIF embodying the aggressive optimism of Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso to cheer on Marvel and company on their efforts.

One MCU fan hoped the planning could involve even more seasons of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight series.

Hoping that he’s going to make #MoonKnight into a multi season series — Shelley Olsen (@Shellz1377) April 27, 2022

Or maybe we could get a Ghostrider crossover in a future Guardians of the Galaxy movie?

Another simply wanted to ask if they join the retreat. If so, could they bring snacks?

Can I get an invite, @KevFeige?



I can bring snacks! https://t.co/pB4umgtCr5 — MT (@MasterTainment) April 27, 2022

Hopefully, someone yelled “X-Men!” to Feige from the audience at CinemaCon, which would’ve fulfilled one user’s dreams.

I hope someone yelled: "X-MEN!" from the audience. — cameron glenn (@jetsjets) April 27, 2022

The retreat itself sounded way too Presidential for one fan to take.

Sounds like the Marvel Studios version of Camp David. — Brent Parks (@EnricoParks) April 27, 2022

Another simply posted a GIF of cinema icon and noted Marvel critical, Martin Scorsese, flashing a cheesy grin.

Speaking of Marvel critics, some expressed quite a bit of franchise fatigue at the prospect of a whole other decade of comic book movies in general.

“Sometimes franchises need to be like Thanos after the snap and just retire to the farm fields,” one user wrote.

But do people want another 10 years of the MCU? Sometimes franchises need to be like Thanos after the snap and just retire to the farm fields. — Shane Rasor (@RasorAShane) April 27, 2022

“I’m so bored of Marvel and superhero movies. Hollywood needs to do something new,” mused another movie fan.

I’m so bored of Marvel and superhero movies. Hollywood needs to do something new. — Lee (@Jedite0X) April 27, 2022

Plenty of others expressed their distaste for Marvel films, with one person calling them “a little boring now.”

“I wish this would end already,” another user said.

I wish this would end already. — Ruby Baez (@RubyBaez18) April 27, 2022

But as one Marvel defender pointed out, the movies could be thought of in similar terms as the comic books on which they are based.

“Do you all wish Superman, Batman, Daredevil would end in comics? Just like you don’t have to read every comic published, you don’t have to watch every show. Or don’t watch any[.]”

I find it strange that people are wishing it would end.



These are comics…in movie/tv form



Do you all wish Superman, Batman, Daredevil would end in comics? Just like you don’t have to read every comic published, you don’t have to watch every show. Or don’t watch any 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Michael Nu/Sun (@Spartan901) April 27, 2022

If you’re still all aboard the Marvel train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.