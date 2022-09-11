Marvel fans say ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ deserves more hype

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are flying back into theaters with the latest installment of the Ant-Man and Wasp’s great adventures with the upcoming blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp are hilarious, exciting, and ready to kick some bad-guy butt as they explore the Quantum realm, and the D23 Expo shed just enough light on the project to really get fans excited about it. Now, when we say just enough light, we mean for those in attendance. Just like with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the new footage was a treat for those in attendance. Still, fans are pledging their undying sense of sheer excitement towards the movie.

The Ant-Man films bring very specific humor and storytelling to the MCU, and it’s both lighthearted and brave, strong and sensible, while fun and exciting.

the ant-man films deserve a lot more hype EXCITED FOR QUANTUMANIA <333 #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/x6LDSViQSO — ash’s | she-hulk era (@awngrs) September 10, 2022

While those at home won’t see the footage revealed, kind audience members described it for us. Scott Lang having lunch with Jimmy Woo is offensive because we weren’t invited, but everything else sounds pretty thrilling.

Footage description for the Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania teaser shown at #D23–



• Begins with Scott Lang having lunch with Jimmy Woo

• a machine sending signals to the Quantum Realm sucks all our heroes in

• Ant-Man needs to do a heist for Kang or he won’t get Cassie back pic.twitter.com/xWQK2yDA5T — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) September 10, 2022

Paul Rudd, the man himself, shares that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is something unlike Marvel fans have experienced before. He looked ecstatic to be talking about the upcoming movie and to be continuing to carry the Ant-Man mantle.

Paul Rudd says ‘ANT MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA’ is unlike anything you’ve seen before from the Ant-Man, with the small characters doing something so big. #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 #D23 pic.twitter.com/D7xtuO7PeN — The Hollywood Handle @ #TIFF22 (@The_HollywoodH) September 10, 2022

Not to sound like a broken record, but many fans were let down by the Marvel portion of the D23 Expo and the lack of news surrounding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

No real 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' news was announced at D23 today. Some footage was apparently shown to those in attendance… — Nate Morrison (@nateryapp1900) September 10, 2022

Of course, Rudd being PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 had to be mentioned, alongside the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will stand as the opening for Marvel’s Phase Five. This perked up the ears of those in attendance and caught the eye of fans refreshing at home.

D23 Marvel Studios Showcase: Kevin Feige explains that Wakanda Forever closes out Phase 4. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens phase 5. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors are here. They joke about Paul Rudd being named sexiest man alive. #D23 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/52PzHM29h8 — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) September 10, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.