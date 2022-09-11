Marvel fans say ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ deserves more hype
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are flying back into theaters with the latest installment of the Ant-Man and Wasp’s great adventures with the upcoming blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Ant-Man and the Wasp are hilarious, exciting, and ready to kick some bad-guy butt as they explore the Quantum realm, and the D23 Expo shed just enough light on the project to really get fans excited about it. Now, when we say just enough light, we mean for those in attendance. Just like with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the new footage was a treat for those in attendance. Still, fans are pledging their undying sense of sheer excitement towards the movie.
The Ant-Man films bring very specific humor and storytelling to the MCU, and it’s both lighthearted and brave, strong and sensible, while fun and exciting.
While those at home won’t see the footage revealed, kind audience members described it for us. Scott Lang having lunch with Jimmy Woo is offensive because we weren’t invited, but everything else sounds pretty thrilling.
Paul Rudd, the man himself, shares that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is something unlike Marvel fans have experienced before. He looked ecstatic to be talking about the upcoming movie and to be continuing to carry the Ant-Man mantle.
Not to sound like a broken record, but many fans were let down by the Marvel portion of the D23 Expo and the lack of news surrounding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Of course, Rudd being PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 had to be mentioned, alongside the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will stand as the opening for Marvel’s Phase Five. This perked up the ears of those in attendance and caught the eye of fans refreshing at home.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.