Marvel Releases Awesome Spider-Man 2099 Launch Trailer

Whenever Spider-Man 2099 is mentioned, I think it fills Marvel’s True Believers with the same sort of excitement that it does whenever Batman Beyond is brought up around DC fans. Those franchises may have some major differences, sure, but they both offer awesome takes on future iterations of two of the most iconic superheroes around. That said, I can see why each caught on, whereas others of the sort had failed.

In a nutshell, the “2099” initiative was launched by Marvel Comics back in the 1990s, and provided readers with fresh takes on characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Punisher and even Ghost Rider. Heck, I still have my copy of X-Men 2099 #1 bagged and boarded from when I was a kid!

As you may know, Marvel has revisited this concept off and on in the time since. The recent revival is especially appropriate, what with 2099 being 80 years from now. And to help kickoff a new story arc in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, the publisher has released a sweet launch trailer that can be viewed at the top of this article.

In it, writer Nick Spencer and executive editor Nick Lowe let us know why this book deserves our time and money. If anything, seeing how hyped Lowe gets while pushing the thing is worth your attention alone. Additionally, artwork provided by Patrick Gleason is shown throughout the trailer, and it’s something to behold. That fella did phenomenal work over at DC when working on titles like Batman and Robin, Green Lantern Corps and Superman, so I’m sure he’ll do just as well for Marvel.

For more info, be sure to check out the synopsis provided:

Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099, travels back to our time to enlist Peter Parker’s aid in preventing the collapse of the time stream. But with Spider-Man’s past making his present tense and Doctor Doom seeking to make the future perfect, does Spidey stand a chance? Plus – see a slew of new and returning heroes and villains in a series of 2099 one-shots!

Amazing Spider-Man #33 is now available in comic shops.