Marvel Reveals Even More New Character Designs For Iron Man 2020

With one of Marvel’s first big story arcs to be rolled out next year, Iron Man 2020, still being months away from kicking off, you’d naturally think we’d run out of things to talk about. But instead, it’s proven to be the latest exciting theme for the House of Ideas to run with for a wave of variant covers.

Just yesterday, we showed you some kick-ass redesigns for some of the publisher’s most popular icons, and the fun hasn’t stopped there. After feasting our eyes on some truly sweet looking alternate takes on Spider-Man, Elektra, Black Cat and Doctor Doom, yet another batch has been thrown our way.

Like those presented before, you can expect to find these variants on shelves beginning in December. I think I’m most partial to the Miles Morales and Venom reimaginings in this particular gallery, though you may identify other favorites of your own.

Here’s the rundown of the participating titles and their corresponding artists:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35 2020 VARIANT by DAVE JOHNSON

CAPTAIN MARVEL #13 2020 VARIANT by KRIS ANKA

DAREDEVIL #15 2020 VARIANT by RYAN BROWN

FANTASTIC FOUR #17 2020 VARIANT by KHOI PHAM with colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12 2020 VARIANT by TOM RANEY with colors by CHRIS SOTOMAYOR

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 2020 VARIANT by RAHZZAH

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #19 2020 VARIANT by LARRY STROMAN with inks by MARK MORALES and colors by JASON KEITH

VENOM #21 2020 VARIANT by KHARY RANDOLPH with colors by EMILIO LOPEZ

Once again, it’s important we stress how these redesigns may not actually carry over into the narratives themselves, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy them any less. But if you are wondering which tie-in books you need to put on your pull list for sure, then you’ll need to set aside extra money for Force Works 2020, Machine Man 2020, Iron Age 2020, Rescue 2020, Ironheart 2020 and a title yet to be revealed.

Should Marvel disclose any other artwork for Iron Man 2020, we’ll have it here for you once it drops. Until then, we wish you happy reading.