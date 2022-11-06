The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk hasn’t made everyone happy. There are users who stopped being active on the platform and there are some who have left it altogether. Comic writer Dan Slott, who has written for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and is the writer of Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes as well as both Amazing Spider-Man and Ultimate Spider-Man, is urging everyone who plans to depart to make sure they save their data on the way out.

Twitter is not just a social media platform where users might remember having great times with other Twits; it’s a body of work that many people take seriously. It has thoughts, images, and videos of everything they’ve done, and many of them have been in the space for years. That’s a lot of work to walk away from and see it deleted forever.

What’s a Twit to do? Fortunately, Slott has an idea.

https://twitter.com/DanSlott/status/1589058210589462529

What is Elon Musk getting?

That’s very thoughtful of the Marvel alum who probably has gigs of information to save. Most users aren’t aware that saving all of their tweets along with the files is even possible. It’s like Christmas came early, especially if the plan is to leave Twitter and set up shop somewhere else. No one needs to start from scratch because they can take the work that they’ve been compiling for years with them.

https://twitter.com/DanSlott/status/1589063213102288896

Now, the jokes have started rolling in. Of course, the $8 is only if users want the verified blue check by their names. Once a matter of status on one of the most popular social media platforms on Earth, it’s what distinguishes an official profile from a fake or fan-generated one. The $8 is not mandatory for everyone who wants to continue using the platform.

All this activity makes a person wonder what Elon Musk actually got out of this deal. He wanted to back out because executives wouldn’t answer his questions about how many bots were counted as users. When they threatened legal action, he mulled it over and decided he didn’t want to go that route. Since he moved into Twitter, users have been dropping like flies. Different amounts are being reported across the internet, but all the totals come to a very significant number.

Did Musk buy a $44 billion lemon? Only time will tell.