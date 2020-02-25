Marvel Comics Writer Teases Possible Avengers Vs. X-Men Showdown

Within the glossy pages of Marvel comics, the Avengers are currently fighting in the War of Realms and the Vampire Civil War. But according to writer Jason Aaron, they may be going up against another well-known Marvel supergroup soon. Yes, in a recent interview, Aaron hinted that the X-Men and Avengers might go head-to-head in one epic confrontation.

Jonathan Hickman has been a writer for the X-Men for a while now and Marvel’s mutants have done exceeding well with him at the helm of the Dawn of X era. Their sovereign nation of Krakoa has been gaining power, and with the Avengers becoming more and more involved in global affairs, Aaron believes it’s only a matter of time before the two Marvel powerhouses collide.

In a recent interview with Newsarama, he expressed his thoughts on a potential conflict occurring between the two, saying:

“Jonathan’s plans are continuing to unfold, and as we all know Jonathan’s plans tend to stretch forward in terms of years, not just a few issues, years worth of storyline,” Aaron says. “We’ve seen such a profound shift and change in terms of the X-Men’s place in the Marvel Universe, I think you have to know that change is gonna be reflected not just across all the X-books as we’ve seen, but it’s gonna bleed out into every corner of the Marvel Universe at some point or another.”

He also added this comment about working with Hickman:

“As long as I don’t have to be in the same room as Jonathan Hickman unless it’s absolutely necessary, I am down for the X-Men continuing to be a big part of the Marvel Universe.”

Epic Fan Posters For Avengers Vs. X-Men Are Good Enough To Be The Real Deal 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This could be the early stages of a sequel to the 2012 Avengers vs. X-Men event that both Hickman and Aaron previously worked on. That story’s conflict arose between the two supergroups over the handling of the Phoenix Force. Five X-Men ended up getting possessed by it, who then took over the world intending to improve the planet. Emma Frost, Colossus, Magik, Cyclops and Namor did some serious damage, including all but destroying Wakanda, a thread Hickman touched upon during his time writing Avengers. Eventually, Scarlet Witch and Hope Summers were able to harness the Phoenix Force’s power to restore mutant-kind.

Enough time has passed since these two battled though and with the way the narratives are playing out, all the pieces are there for another epic war. Then again, the X-Men are currently finishing up an adventure with the Fantastic Four and Aaron is about to launch a significant Moon Knight story, so we’ll have to wait and see if another X-Men vs. Avengers event actually happens.

Tell us, though, would you like to see the rematch between the X-Men and the Avengers in the comics? And if so, who do you think would win? Sound off down below.