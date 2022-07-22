‘Marvel Zombies’ to have TV-MA rating, feature ‘lots of gore’

“They’re coming to get you…” It may be too hot to even think about spooky season in the Northern hemisphere, but that’s not stopping Marvel from injecting a liberal dose of horror into today’s animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The studio previewed its upcoming Marvel Zombies and unlike previous Marvel animated offerings that have streamed on Disney Plus, this series is strictly for adults and they can expect to see plenty of zombie-rific gore show up on their screens.

First look at the #ScarletWitch in ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’ seen at #SDCC!



The series is TV-MA and promises “lots of gore”. pic.twitter.com/rOQ9xFUcVd — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) July 22, 2022

The first look at series art gave a preview of what fans can expect to see, and who will show up zombified and who won’t (at least in the first episode). according to a tweet by The Outlaw Nation owner and critic John Rocha, fans will get to see “Zombie Wanda, Zombie Cap, Zombie Okoye, and others.”

The return of ICARUS in the show!!



And finally, #XMen97 is up next… pic.twitter.com/SxzfCYgpoD — John Rocha @ #SDCC (@TheRochaSays) July 22, 2022

Rocha also posted art of the Zombies and live heroes set to appear in the series. The Zombie side also appears to have The Abomination in their ranks as well as Captain Marvel. Fighters against the undead army include Shang Chi, Kate Bishop, S.W.O.R.D. Agent Jimmy Woo (replete in Mad Max style jacket), and Red Guardian. There also was a cel depicting what appears to be a small gang of Skrulls wearing post-apocalyptic garb outside an abandoned service station. Another cel depicts a group of heavily armed women dressed in either S.W.O.R.D. or S.H.I.E.L.D uniforms.

Rocha also revealed that the Eternals‘ Icarus will also return to the Marvel universe (in a way) in the zombie timeline as a (presumably) terrifyingly super-powered zombie.

It’s a staggering amount of talent. Fans will eagerly await details on who will be voicing the characters and whether A-list real-life MCU members like Simu Liu, David Harbour, or Hailee Steinfeld will be lending their voices to the Marvel Zombies lineup.