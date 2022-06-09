Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ movie is finally a go as it finds its director

After years of fans pleading with the studio for such a project, it looks like Marvel’s Thunderbolts film is finally actually happening. While superhero teams like the Avengers, the Eternals, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are all well and good, DC’s Suicide Squad prove that sometimes it’s more fun to be bad, or at least a little less squeaky-clean. Now we’re about to get the formation of the franchise’s first ever supervillain group as Thunderbolts has found its director.

As per Deadline, Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) has signed up to helm the production for Marvel Studios. Likewise, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is on board to pen the screenplay. Studio president Kevin Feige is, of course, attached as producer. While no confirmed casting details were made alongside this announcement, we do have an idea which familiar characters may make up the eponymous team.

Just as in the comics, the MCU’s Thunderbolts will be a unit of either supervillains or reformed former villains who are sent on missions by the government. Marvel is believed to have reached out to “certain individuals” who are already part of the universe to encourage them to make sure their schedules are free for summer 2023, which is when Thunderbolts is locked in to shoot.

As for which individuals these might be, the team’s roster could end up consisting of Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan.

General “Thunderbolt” Ross, from whom the group gets its name and who also typically serves on the team as Red Hulk, is similarly a possible player in the film. Given William Hurt’s passing earlier this year, however, the role would have to be recast and no potential names for who could replace the Avengers: Infinity War actor have surfaced as yet.

Though fans have been preoccupied with the hunt for a Fantastic Four director, Marvel reportedly sees Thunderbolts as a greater priority at this time.