Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Nana Backpackers Hostel
Screengrab via The Irish Sun/YouTube
Category:
News
True Crime

Maybe don’t check into this hostel where 6 partygoers just died in a truly scary way

All they wanted was to have fun, but a tragic and unfair death awaited them.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 05:04 am

In what’s become one of the top true crime stories of the year, at least six tourists have been killed in the Southeast Asian backpacking hotspot of Laos. What was supposed to be a fun night of partying in the tourist town of Vang Vieng has now led to the death of a second Australian teenager, amidst other victims.

Recommended Videos

What’s even more suspicious, is that five of the victims suffered alcohol poisoning, and one hostel in Laos is being linked to the deaths. Evidently, the hostel manager has a lot of explaining to do. 

Holly Bowles confirmed dead in Thailand

Holly Bowles is the sixth foreign tourist to die in Laos in the last few weeks in what seems to be a case of poisonous alcoholic drinks gone wrong. Her death comes right after that of her best friend, Bianca Jones. Both Australian women were aged 19 and were in Laos in the small tourist town of Vang Vieng on a gap year when they fell ill a few weeks ago. The women were rushed to a hospital in Thailand on Nov. 13 after suddenly falling ill and were both placed on life support. Their families rushed to Thailand to be with them, but despite the hospital’s best efforts, Jones passed away on Nov. 21, and Bowles died a day after.

Bowles’ family released a statement to multiple Australian news networks that read, “We are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace. We find comfort and solace in knowing that Holly brought so much joy and happiness to so many people.” They added that Holly had been “living her best life traveling through Southeast East Asia meeting new friends and enjoying incredible experiences.”

Bowles and Jones were just the most recent in a series of deaths connected to a hostel in Vang Vieng that allegedly served poisoned alcohol to its guests. The victims all died of methanol poisoning and boarded at the same hostel in the town which has now come under investigation. 

Hostel manager accused of killing six with bootleg alcohol

Most of the deaths have been tied to Nana Backpackers Hostel, a hostel for tourists in Vang Vieng. Following the death of the two teenagers, AP News reported that a few people were taken in for questioning, including the owner and manager of the hostel, but no charges had been made. The hostel confirmed that it gave out free shots to up to a hundred guests, however, the manager, named Duong Duc Toan, insists that all of their drinks were clean. 

Methanol is often illegally used as a mixer in alcoholic drinks because it is cheaper than ethanol and undetectable to customers. This allows shady people to sell more drinks without spending the money to acquire those quantities. The victims are British woman Simone White (28), Danish women Anne-Sofie Orklid Coyman (20) and Freja Vennervald Sorensen (21), Australian woman Bianca Jones, and American man James Louis Huston (57).

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong released a statement mourning Bowles which read, “All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles.” The US State Department, and that of many more countries, has also issued health alerts, warning citizens who planned to travel to Laos of a “suspected methanol poisoning in Vang Vient, possibly through the consumption of methanol-laced alcoholic drinks.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com