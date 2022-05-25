The MCU may be going through a bit of a tremulous patch at the moment with some projects hitting high notes and others generally failing to meet expectations, but Thor: Love and Thunder fans debating whether a comic-accurate look for Gorr the God Butcher would serve the movie better is perhaps the best case in point for attributing the recent criticisms to audiences becoming more and more nitpicky.

I guess at the end of the day, you just can’t please everyone, but a viral thread on Marvel Studios’ subreddit is finding all the recent commentary a little too overbearing. As the OP explains it, even if Christian Bale’s Gorr looked similar to his comic book version, a lot of folks would just call out the production design for ripping off Voldemort and Davy Jones from Pirates of the Caribbean, because a mix between the Harry Potter villain and the cursed marauder is the best description anyone could come up with for the Marvel god-killer.

A lot of fans have since been chiming in on the debate, with one user pointing out that Gorr’s looks are inconsequential when it comes down to it because what has really made him stand out as a villain since his debut in 2013 is his menacing personality.

Gorr’s physique in the comics exudes a much more godlike presence, but his skeletal form in the movie makes him more human, which might be what Taika Waititi and co. are aiming for, as another fan astutely observes.

I mean, are we really surprised that people always tend to find something to complain about? The MCU is becoming more niche in every stroke, so we might as well get used to this new reception wave sooner rather than later.

At any rate, Gorr the God Butcher is making his live-action debut on July 8 when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters.