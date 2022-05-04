MCU fans feeling old after realizing ‘The Avengers’ is exactly 10 years old

Marvel Studios' first great superhero team-up film 'The Avengers' debuted ten years ago today, and it has fans feeling their age.

happy 10 years of the avengers, my favourite little group of heroes who deserved more time together, they mean the absolute world to me I can’t believe I’ve been obsessed w them for a decade now.. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/NL97qJ9nj1 — ev ‎➳ SAW MoM (@hawkeyeseries) May 4, 2022

The all-star superhero team-up film debuted in 2012, and Marvel fans can’t believe how much of their lives have slipped away while they emotionally invested in a series of films about superpowered men and women in skintight outfits pretending to react to computer-generated lights and cartoons.

Hard to believe that The Avengers, a movie that I've seen multiple times has turned 10 years old today! OK now I feel old. pic.twitter.com/5qGSXG2FzS — Daniel Cannon (@DCannonLive) May 4, 2022

The passage of time makes fools of us all, and the decade since The Avengers debuted has fans feeling old. But not too old to continue to pump billions of dollars into movies based on comic books that were formed when publishers were legally required to dumb their titles down so as to make the art form safe for children.

Happy 10th Anniversary to, The Avengers!



Ok, now the feeling of being old is settling in 😂😭



Still one of the best theater going experiences I’ve ever experienced! pic.twitter.com/KL5XQi9JQr — Spencer Dunnings (@spencehausen96) May 4, 2022

Dylan Thomas once famously wrote “Do not go gentle into that good night/Old age should burn and rave at close of day/Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” And there’s no greater example of raging against the vagaries of old age than publicly coming to terms with the fact that you’ve spent a “full ass decade” invested in the films from Marvel Studios:

The Avengers movie came out a full ass decade ago…like this thing is double digits years old now. I’m going to need the passage of time time stop for just like a minute, OK? pic.twitter.com/iZ0PZoh6NO — thomas 🐍 (@selectivesnake) May 4, 2022

Another great poet, Dominic Teretto, once said, “Money will come and go. We know that./But the most important thing in life will always be the people in this room, right here, right now./Salute, mi familia.”

Marvel Studios The Avengers (2012) is 10 years old a whole a decade that’s crazy watching the team that helped started it all on the big screen was a solid experience. pic.twitter.com/MhiYAbLRRh — rated T (@tristin002) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, this person like The Age of Ultron, by far the worst of the Avenger films. Marvel movies are a big tent with room for everyone!