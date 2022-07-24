MCU fans ready to feast on 18 whole episodes of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

At long last, Daredevil is back, and Marvel will treat fans to a whopping 18 episodes of Born Again on Disney+.

Daredevil fans, your wishes have been granted as Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be headlining the Man Without Fear’s return in Daredevil: Born Again. In the words of Tom Petty, the waiting is the hardest part, and we won’t see Born Again until 2024. On the bright side, the series will have an 18-episode inaugural season, to the delight of Twitter.

via Deadline

As San Diego Comic-Con winds up its final day, fans are still reeling from the massive Marvel Studios’ panel. On Saturday, Kevin Feige owned SDCC with announcement after announcement, each one thrilling the audience more than last. Wakanda Forever, Namor’s debut, Secret Wars, and Infinity Saga were only a few of the highlights from an impressive day of reveals.

Charlie Cox turned down jobs because he thought Daredevil season 4 would happen. Now he’s back in No Way Home, She-Hulk, Echo, and his 18 episode Daredevil Born Again series. He deserves this so much — Aniq (@aniqrahman) July 24, 2022

Perhaps the most unexpected news was Born Again, especially its gigantic first season, though there’s no word on the individual episode lengths. Marvel’s Disney+ entries received between six and nine episodes with each lasting close to an hour long. With Born Again doubling (and tripling for most shows) that, it leaves fans to wonder if the episodes will be shorter to compensate for the volume of episodes.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN HAS 18 EPISODES



pic.twitter.com/j80HOjUOEq — lili DREA DAY (@hollanqd) July 24, 2022

This is the culmination of years of fan pleas to resurrect the former Netflix series. Three years after Daredevil’s third and final season, audiences cheered when Cox appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A month prior, D’Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin for Hawkeye, and he is expected to be the antagonist for Echo.

Overjoyed to confirm that I wasn’t dreaming last night. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are back as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk with guest appearances in No Way Home, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Freshman Year, and Echo all leading up to 18 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again in 2024 pic.twitter.com/NOcafT3ghQ — MG (@mgonmovies) July 24, 2022

While viewers wait for Born Again, they will be seeing plenty of DD. Cox is anticipated to be involved in Echo, and he made a cameo in the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel also announced that Cox will voice DD in the cartoon, Spider-Man: Freshman Year.