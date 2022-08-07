MCU fans surprisingly on board with the return of an underwhelming villain

Julian McMahon has returned to the spotlight as fans call for him to return to the MCU as an unlikely villain.

Thanks to the Multiverse, virtually every movie, television series, and cartoon with the Marvel Comics logo is somehow connected to the MCU. With the Fantastic Four poised to make their Marvel Studios debut, it has fans wondering if we will see the cast of Fox’s 2005 FF.

Despite being harpooned by both critics and audiences, saddling it with a 28 percent rotten rating, there is fan interest in seeing Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Ioan Gruffudd suit up one last time and meet their MCU counterparts.

Judging by Reddit, there’s a growing push for McMahon to return as the Lord of Latveria.

Mostly remembered for his eccentric performance as Doctor Victor Von Doom in 2005’s FF as well as the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, he could still return to the MCU as a Doom variant. After Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans now expect every version of every character from every franchise to appear in the MCU. That has led theorists to wonder if we will see McMahon sporting his armor once again.

Those hoping for a more serious MCU may shake their heads at McMahon returning as Doom, but it could be worse. Remember that the quintessential shock jock, Howard Stern, leaked that he will be part of a Doctor Doom project of some sort. Whether or not he is being considered for the good doctor remains to be seen, but in that unlikely event, Julian McMahon’s Doom will look like Shakespeare by comparison.

Let’s not forget that McMahon is already part of the MCU. Years after Rise of the Silver Surfer was a box office Hindenburg, the Australian actor appeared in Marvel’s Hulu original series, Runaways, playing the part of Jonah. Who knows? Someday we could see Doctor Doom and Jonah come face-to-face in the Multiverse.