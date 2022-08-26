MCU theorist believes that She-Hulk will take on an iconic Daredevil foe as a client

We’ve barely scratched the surface of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the series just two episodes in, but fans are already busy predicting the next step for one of its big cameos.

The first episode spent most of its time establishing how exactly Jennifer Walters became a Hulk, and roughly just five minutes of her life working as an attorney. The second episode, however, saw fan favorite and long-time missing man Abomination re-appear with Walters suddenly being introduced to superhuman law.

Now, fans think it’s all set up for She-Hulk to represent one of Daredevil’s most dangerous and well-known foes as a set-up to a big grand future. Who’s the man in question? Bullseye.

The theory believes that She-Hulk’s entire purpose for the season will be to unintentionally release villains who will later be recruited into the Thunderbolts squad. The likes of US Agent, Abomination, Yelena Belova, Ghost, and many other villains who have a more human side to them.

The idea of Bullseye then blaming Daredevil as the villain makes perfect sense, especially as many on Earth-616 seem to have complicated relationships with the heroes of their world. They now hate Spider-Man, and it seems like Doctor Strange’s legacy is shaky post-blip.

Bullseye last appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Daredevil, and considering his importance to Daredevil in the comics, it would be a shock not to see him return either in She-Hulk or later down the line in Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus.