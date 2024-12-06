Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming ‘Rainbow Six’ adaption is still happening, director confirms

There are so many movies made nowadays it’s easy to forget what’s happening, even when it’s something as loved as the Rainbow Six franchise. Starting as a book before becoming a hit video game, this Tom Clancy story is finally getting a film, and we now have an update.

In early 2023 it was announced that a Rainbow Six movie is officially in the works to act as a sequel to the 2021 Prime Video movie Without Remorse — another of Tom Clancy’s stories. This upcoming sequel is set to be directed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, and will feature Michael B. Jordan in its leading role. Since its announcement, we’ve had little new information outside of the news on who will be penning the script.

Now as they approach the end of the year, more information is surfacing and during an interview with The Direct, Stahelski shared an update on the movie ensuring fans that it’s still being worked on.

“Rainbow Six. It’s a big property. It comes from a big IP. So it’s, you know, the development to do it right. You’ve seen how both video games and Hollywood are sometimes tricky. It’s always about doing it right and finding the right I, so it gives room for the fans to love what you’re doing. But also you have to give margin to expand out and go. We’re taking our time. A lot of good ideas are being flushed around. It’s been a lot of good development work. We just want to get it right.”

That should be a relief for fans who were concerned about the future of the movie given its uncertain state during the 2023 writer and actor strikes. While it might still be a while away, yes, Rainbow Six is happening, so you will get to see this world brought to life on screen at some point.

Given the history Hollywood has with video game adaptions, it’s probably a great thing that the team is taking their time to get the script right before moving into production. The last thing that fans want is another Borderlands scenario, right?

Of all directors who could be making a film like this, Stahelski might be the most equipped. Recently he has been on quite an impressive run crafting the John Wick movies, which are considered some of the best action films ever made. From what the director has said, Michael B. Jordan might be the perfect choice for the movie’s leading role, too.

“Michael B. Jordan is one of my favorite cast members that I’ve had to develop or work with. He’s a fantastic guy, tons of energy. I think he’s got so much potential, not just in the action genre.”

We’re excited to see what comes of the Rainbow Six movie when it gets here in the coming years, but while you wait you can always get familiar with the first movie in this franchise, Without Remose, which is available to enjoy on Prime Video right now.

