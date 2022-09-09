Michael Sheen’s mind-blowing battle cry should literally make him King of Wales

Michael Sheen, actor, producer, and pep-talker extraordinaire, is being lauded as the new King of Wales after an adrenaline-boosting speech of his has gone viral on Twitter.

Sheen, who made an appearance on the British game show A League of Their Own, was asked to offer the lads of the Wales national football team a “rousing speech” ahead of their World Cup match against England. Although the actor has no formal association with the football team other than being a fan, he agreed to give it a go, and well, let’s just say it sent shivers up the internet’s spine.

If the internet could fall to their knees, it would have. Before long, Twitter users far and wide were tossing their hats at Sheen, and also any heretofore notions they had about monarchy. If only to have Sheen as their King.

Who says Wales are anti-monarchy? We literally want Michael Sheen to be King — emilee louise (@_emileelou) September 9, 2022

One has to admit, the title has a nice ring to it. Whether or not you actually know what he’s saying — strong Welsh English and interspersed Cymry words and all — the power behind his delivery is enough to “put on armor and die for the honor and glory of Wales,” as one Twitter user put it.

I have no idea what Michael Sheen is talking about, but I'm ready to put on armor and die for the honor and glory of Wales.



I guess that makes Michael Sheen the new Prince of Wales, right? I hear there's a vacancy. https://t.co/UnOoXUS1Ag — Kara Calavera 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@KaraCalavera) September 9, 2022

Now that King Charles III has ascended the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the title of Prince of Wales has now been given to Prince William, but whether Sheen should be Prince or King is of little importance to those who think he should just skip right over that all and become the new Prime Minister.

Can we make Michael Sheen Prime Minister please ?? https://t.co/mrggWxOpWp — Duchess Sam Malin and the boy cat Lucy (@SamanthaMalin) September 9, 2022

But all this talk about titles and members of government is exhausting. Some people just want to get a dragon tattoo on their face.

I’m not Welsh but Michael Sheen makes me want to get a dragon tattooed on my face after this https://t.co/6rBiG86JHA — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) September 9, 2022

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Sheen has delivered a rousing speech; back in 2017, he tugged at the collective Welsh heartstring at the 2017 Raymond Williams Lecture, that time not about football but about why Wales should leave the U.K. The video has now resurfaced, something it seems to do on a yearly basis.

If or when Wales does gain independence, there’s no denying the country is looking at Michael Sheen to lead them. At least the people of Twitter are. Just as likely as that’s not to happen, we could yet again see Sheen adding another battle cry to his portfolio. Who knows, next time it could be about glamorgan sausages. Either way it’ll still be inspirational.