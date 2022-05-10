Michelle Williams is pregnant with her third child at 41: ‘That good fortune is not lost on me’

Michelle Williams is pregnant with baby number three!

The 41-year-old actress shared the happy news with Variety this week ahead of its annual Cannes Film Festival issue. Williams will be attending the festival this year for the premiere of Showing Up, her fourth collaboration with writer and director Kelly Reichardt.

This will be Williams’ second child with her husband of two years, theater director Thomas Kail. The couple welcomed a son named Hart in 2020. Williams likewise has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams tells Variety. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Having given birth to her second child during the pandemic lockdown, Williams also understands the importance of having perspective when it comes to parenting in increasingly fraught times.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams says. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams and Kail likewise wed in 2020. This is the second marriage for the Brokeback Mountain actress, who was married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019.

She added that the most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. “Having children is like that,” she said. “You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.” Mazel tov to the expectant parents!