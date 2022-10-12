Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson lend their voices to upcoming ‘Transformers’ film

Based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures, the Transformers franchise is getting another high-octane action film with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This film will act as a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee and will be the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. Now two new actors have been attached to the project with Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson coming on board to voice two new Autobot characters, Airazor and Mirage, respectively.

In past films, the conflict between the Transformers (or Cybertronians) that saw the destruction of their world was between the Autobots and the Decepticons, now we throw a whole host of new characters with the arrival of Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The Transformers we have come to know can change their body into various Earth machines and vehicles, such as cars, planes, and trucks, as well as mechanical-style animals, but these new characters will take it one step further by integrating organic matter into their transformation able to mimic living things.

This comes as the Transformers Cinematic Universe looks to push towards the Beast Wars storyline, with the upcoming film serving as the first in a trilogy. 2018’s Bumblebee, set in 1987, served as a prequel and soft reboot for the franchise with Rise of the Beasts continuing on from there. Set in 1994 it is a globetrotting adventure that will introduce the Maximals, Terrorcons, and Predacons after a pair of archeologists from Brooklyn stumble across the ancient conflict. The film will be set partially in Brooklyn and Peru amongst other locations.

Michael Bay notably directed the first five movies with Travis Knight directing Bumblebee and now Steven Caple Jr. manning the helm on the upcoming addition (Bay will be serving as an executive producer). Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to be released on June 9, 2023.