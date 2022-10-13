Mike Flanagan confirms ‘The Midnight Club’ is his first Netflix series that could return for season 2

Mike Flanagan is opening up about his latest spooky Netflix series, The Midnight Club, and how the eerie must-watch is unlike any project he’s worked on before. He’s not a stranger to the unnerving and the tense, but he hasn’t really planned a project with a clear idea for the next chapter until now.

That’s right, in a chat with Collider, Flanagan spoke about The Midnight Club and how the premise for a second season is definitely in the realm of possibilities for the characters and the storyline. Of course, the Midnight Club is the kind of club you never want to be inducted into, but once you’re there, you find yourself as part of a family unit.

Flanagan doesn’t want to sign off on that family unit after one season.

“This is the first time we’ve ever designed anything to be ongoing, and it’s strange. It’s a whole new vibe because you want the season to wrap up and be satisfying, but you need to leave enough on the field that people might want to come back, so that negotiation is tricky. And, you know, usually, we’re done with a show [and] we can talk about it. It’s in the past. With this one, we have no idea if it’s gonna come back or if we’re gonna be doing more, so it’s all very kind of suspenseful for us. We get to experience the tension for a change. It’s fun.”

Of course, as the characters were introduced, fans found themselves immediately rooting for them. Flanagan absolutely did what he set out to do when he wanted to make viewers excited to come back for more.

'The Midnight Club' gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

So, if season 2 were to present itself, would it follow a similar timeline, or would we see a massive time jump?

“There would not be much of a time jump. For a lot of our characters, they don’t have too much time for us to burn, so we would be coming in relatively tight, I think to where we left off.”

We’re not giving spoilers away here, but as Flanagan said, we all know the premise of the storyline: we’re dealing with characters living in a hospice for young adults. A time jump too far into the future might eradicate the story as we know it, and where’s the fun in that?

You can catch all ten episodes of The Midnight Club on Netflix now. With the hope of a season 2 at the forefront of Flanagan’s mind, we’re crossing our fingers for a quick return to Brightcliffe Hospice soon.