Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they’ve secretly married

It may be a first for international relations. Beauty Queens Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico) have revealed that they were married last month two years after competing in 2020’s Miss Grand International pageant. The happy couple has kept their relationship under wraps for the last two years but made their love known to all in an Oct. 28 post to their Instagram accounts.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨,” the pair wrote in the caption.

The post included a video montage of some of the couple’s most romantic moments, including a walk on the beach, moments with friends and family, and a balloon-filled proposal and engagement — after which they showed off their matching diamond rings, a pair of cushion-cut diamonds on pavé bands. The montage ended with the brides posing on the steps of the San Juan courthouse where they tied the knot.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” Abena Akuaba, the winner of the 2020 Miss Grand USA title wrote in a congratulatory comment.

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they are now married to each other after keeping their relationship secret pic.twitter.com/VlpY0dfJVr — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 2, 2022

According to HOLA! magazine, Varela and Valentín met during the 2020 pageant and began a friendship that blossomed into love. The two women both finished in the top ten of the Miss Grand International competition. MGI is a franchise of pageants founded in Thailand. Its mission statement, according to the organization’s website, is to “send out a message to give love and peace to the world,” and to promote “the knowledge and understanding of mankind to campaign to stop war and violence.”