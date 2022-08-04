Thanks to the joining of Marvel and Disney, we have entered a new phase for the MCU. Superheroes are no longer introduced solely on the big screen in one film, but given a whole series over on Disney Plus to explore their character. This was the case for Moon Knight, a hero who draws his powers from the ancient Egyptian god, Khonshu. The show did reasonably well, earning a decent 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, director Mohammed Diab is reassuring fans that season two is in the works.

Season one of Moon Knight introduced us to a brand new MCU character, making it a show that audiences could enjoy without watching the entire backlog of MCU films. We met Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) as he comes to the realization that his life is a little less boring than it may initially seem. The mild-mannered Londoner hosts a second personality in the form of Marc Spector and is also the Avatar for the ancient Egyptian God of Moon and Time, Khonshu.

The first season ended with both Mark Spector and Steven Grant freeing themselves from Khonshu’s control, but unbeknownst to them, there is a third personality dwelling within their body, that of the ruthless Jake Lockley. Lockley still works for Khonshu and seems more than happy to carry out the god’s orders. Thanks to the fantastic cliffhanger fans are wondering what is next for the character (or in this case three characters).

In a recent TikTok that Diab shared on his own Twitter feed, TikTok user hayaattiaaa asked the director about the next season, “the question on everyone’s mind: is there a Season 2?” Diab responded, “Of Moon Knight?” Then Isaac comes into frame saying “Why else would we be in Cairo?”

Though this isn’t a straightforward announcement, and could simply be the pair campaigning for the next season, the fact that they are in Cairo is interesting. Fans are already excited by the prospect of a second season, sharing their joy at the news on Twitter.

This fan is hoping that the video is a confirmation, though thanks to its ambiguity they are worried their hopes my be raised for nothing.

Y'ALL DON'T GET MY HOPES UP LIKE THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/vJSfMvYEpX pic.twitter.com/gREhWpcmw4 — grace 🦔 has written 28k/40k for DADDY DEATH (@prosebforebros) August 3, 2022

Some are shocked.

WAIT…Is this current? Oscar Isaac in Cairo for Moon Knight? 🤔 https://t.co/jZ80Lc5KVS pic.twitter.com/C5tb3RFKye — L'uomo accattivante (@uomoaccattivant) August 3, 2022

The TikTok has certainly led many to feel confused, worried that the pair might just be joking around.

idc if they're joking around, i already got my hopes up for moon knight season 2 pic.twitter.com/m20d7dQLGy — soph🌙 (@folklorisaac) August 3, 2022

There seems to be a lot of uncertainty over Marvel property right now with Eternals actor Patton Oswalt seemingly having given away that there will be a sequel to the 2021 film on the way. Until Marvel officially confirms all of these teasers and spoilers, fans can’t be 100% sure of anything.