‘Moon Knight’ fans react to episode 4’s insane plot twist

Moon Knight was already plenty crazy enough, with its first three episodes taking viewers on a topsy-turvy ride as hapless Brit Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) discovered not only that he’s got an alternate personality as a no-nonsense mercenary but also that he’s the avatar of an ancient Egyptian god. And yet all of that was nothing compared to how completely off-the-wall things got in episode four, which just arrived on Disney Plus today.

Things began normal enough, at least normal for this show, as Steven and Layla (May Calamawy) made like Indiana Jones and Lara Croft and went a-tomb-raiding. But everything took a sharp turn for the ep’s final 10 minutes once villain Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) arrived on the scene — and shot Steven/Marc! In a wild twist, the action then switched to a psychiatric hospital, where Marc was a patient and Harrow was his doctor. And Steven and Marc exist separately. And there’s a talking hippo goddess. Basically, nothing makes sense anymore.

#MoonKnight Episode 4 IS THE SINGLE GREATEST EPISODE I HAVE EVER SEEN

The twist gets extra points for drawing from the comics.

Thank you to Moon Knight for continuing the MCU/Disney Plus tradition of episode four always being one of the best.

With the reality of the show being blown up like this, it’s hard to work out where the story goes from here. That said, fans believe they’ve spotted a big clue that Marc’s third personality, Jake Lockley, is on his way. By the looks of things, this is all some kind of mindscape that Harrow’s trapped the dying Marc in. So all he has to do is escape this psychic prison and heal his seemingly fatal wounds. No sweat.

Moon Knight continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.