More audiotaped arguments between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are surfacing amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits between the celebrities and ex-spouses.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The highly-publicized trial has been live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel, and other outlets, from a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia since mid-April.

In one audio recording, Heard could be heard saying to Depp: “suck my d–k.”

LISTEN: the jury heard an audio recording on Tuesday of #AmberHeard repeatedly telling #JohnnyDepp “suck my d**k” and laughing. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/Atzrv4UDKN — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 17, 2022

She could also be heard telling Depp, “suck your own d–k,” at one point.

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Audio recording of an argument between #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp. A lot of F bombs, "suck your own d***", "suck my d***", etc….. pic.twitter.com/tt9k14CIj5 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

In another clip, Depp chuckles a bit at one point. Heard then begins to laugh as well, but in an almost uncontrollable fashion.

In another excerpt, Heard exclaims “you’re killing me!” in the midst of an argument in which Depp pleads that the two separate.

Next recording: #AmberHeard is begging #JohnnyDepp to "..stop, please stop. You're causing me so much stress….stop being so f'ing mean. You're a bully…..you're killing me!"



Depp: I want you to just go. I want you to take your medicine. pic.twitter.com/XnZLIdbXDo — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

Heard was also questioned about whether she doctored a photo documenting an alleged injury she sustained from Depp, but she denied altering the picture.

Vasquez: Isn't it true that you edited this photograph? That you enchanced one to make it look more red? #AmberHeard: No, that is not true. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/B29BYm3qQb — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, also questioned whether Heard called Depp a “monster” due to him trying to run away. But Heard maintained the she was trying to stop him from allegedly abusing drugs.

Heard: I was trying to stop him from using. I was trying to stop him from turning into the monster. The drugs are the key that opens the door.

Vasquez: Who is the real monster in this relationship, Miss Heard? #AmberHeard: It lives in Johnny. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/MuoARyJBvC — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

Heard’s previous testimony indicated Depp had allegedly slapped and punched her on multiple occasions and twice sexually assaulted her.

In the Heard-penned 2018 Washington Post article at the center of Depp’s lawsuit, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.

Heard also has several other witnesses lined up to testify, including her sister Whitney Henriquez, actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.