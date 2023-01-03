‘Ms. Marvel’ fans still upbeat despite the show’s merch already being on clearance

Ms. Marvel was our favorite Disney MCU show of 2022, inching out the also-great Moon Knight and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The Jersey City-set adventure showed us parts of the universe we’d never seen, introduced a whole bunch of new characters, and gave us a fascinating history lesson on the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan.

Kamala Khan will next return in The Marvels this summer, but beyond that, her long-term future is unknown. The final moments of the show saw her learn that she’s a mutant, perhaps hinting that she’ll be a part of the next X-Men team, but a second season hasn’t been confirmed, and relatively low viewing figures compared to other Marvel shows have some predicting the worst.

Now, any remaining Ms. Marvel merchandise appears to be on deep clearance, though this hasn’t shifted the fans’ sunny dispositions:

One Funko Pop! being marked down six months after the show’s finale isn’t the kiss of death, though it’s not exactly a good omen either. Regardless, we expect viewers to tune into Ms. Marvel again around the time of The Marvels’ release as curious audiences check out Kamala’s backstory.

We loved Iman Vellani in the part, so are praying that after The Marvels, her next appearance is confirmed as soon as possible. Whether that’s in another Captain Marvel sequel, a second season of her Disney Plus show, or a team-up adventure is unknown, although we suspect she won’t be away for long.

Ms. Marvel season one is available to stream on Disney Plus.