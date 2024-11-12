‘My soul left my body’: Wife sends husband a dirty text, not knowing he’s about to hand his phone over to a cop

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for an embarrassing mishap involving her husband. Brittany Roper (username @brittany_roper) sent her beloved man a sexy text message, only for the cheeky act to backfire significantly.

Recommended Videos

In the 24-second clip, filmed on a basketball court, the mortified Brittany records her husband from the stands after sending the text to see his reaction. He’s on the court, sitting down and chatting with his police officer friend. Unfortunately for her, at that exact moment, her husband hands his phone to the cop to show him something else.

The law officer sees the text, resulting in Brittany’s husband giving her a coy glance, as he’s obviously embarrassed — though clearly not as much as she is.

An on-screen caption describes the situation, saying, “When you do the “send your husband a dirty text from across the room” trend… And at that exact moment he hands his phone to show his cop friend something else…” The video’s description reads, “My soul left my body.” Unsurprisingly, it garnered a big reaction from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Of course, as with any clips online, some people didn’t believe it was real (we’re not sure how that’s possibly the case here, mind you). One user wrote, “You were watching and filming him pass his phone for many seconds before sending the text. Uh, the math ain’t mathin.’ #fake”

Others thought Brittany did it intentionally to embarrass her husband, with one person commenting, “It’s almost like you can see him talking to someone and meant that to happen.” Brittany herself responded to that one, writing, “It’s almost like he never just hands someone else his phone. But pop off.”

Several people commented on the husband’s awkward reaction with comments like, “The awkward foot wiggle,” “The look on your husband’s face is the funniest thing,” “not him lookin at you offended,” and “The awkward leg stretch.”

A few users noted the police officer’s reaction, writing things like, “His friend looking like he wants to arrest someone for disturbing his peace,” “The look the cop gave him like “umm sir” before he handed the phone back,” “the friend like dude take your phone back,” and “The cops poker face with a simple “wow” as he hands the phone back.”

Some users shared their similar experiences, with stories like, “This happened to me but it was as my husband handed his phone to his dad,” “My boss showed me a ring he got for his future fiance and he didn’t have the camera scroll off so I saw things I shouldn’t of,” and “I enjoy sending pictures to my husband when I know he is teaching fire class or sitting in a fire class… I think it’s fun.”

In a 2016 study by the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, published in the journal Sexual Health, 5,805 single adults between the ages of 21 and 75 were surveyed about whether they share the naughty texts they receive. 23 percent reported sharing them with an average of more than three friends. So, if you don’t want to feel as embarrassed as Brittany, think twice about what you send to your partners.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy