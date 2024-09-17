‘She’s so unimpressed’: Teen daughter finds out the hard way how embarrassing it can be to have a late ’90s alt-rocker for a dad

There is no tougher crowd on this Earth than a gaggle of high schoolers, but the caveat to that is that, in the grand scheme of things, they’re the last people you should worry about impressing, even if you’re a high schooler yourself.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, high school kids will make fun of so many things, that it quickly becomes apparent that their ridicule is just a default setting for them. But when you really think about it, having a father as artistic and free-spirited as the one and only Edwin McCain should be an unshakeable point of pride rather than something to bury your face over.

And perhaps one day, the daughter of McCain will realize this, but for now, she’s wallowing in the embarrassment of having her dad’s old music videos—complete with her father in makeup and a haircut that doesn’t adhere to the “cut” part—played in front of her class. McCain himself has found wonderful humor in the whole ordeal, per his TikTok above wherein he casually interviews his daughter about the experience, unable to contain his wheezy laughter.

McCain, of course, is well-known for his Billboard 200-charting tracks “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More,” and is still active in the music industry, having release his latest album back in 2019 with Merry Christmas, Baby.

McCain is also still going strong in the touring world. According to the singer-songwriter’s official website, he’s due to play in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida before the month is out, with additional shows in South Carolina and Georgia booked for October. Such is the staying power of the guy who wrote the tune that plays at most every high school dance as the slow song.

But now, with this video having gone as viral as it has, McCain’s latest enterprise might end up being TikTok. The comments section on the above YouTube video is littered with folks who sought out McCain’s music after finding this TikTok of his embarrassed daughter, and the TikTok’s comment section itself is having a blast and a half with this new level of connectivity with the artist.

Evidently, his sense of humor goes far beyond his daughter’s embarrassment, too. One commenter replied to the video with “Holy moly I had forgotten about Edwin McCain….i had that one song on repeat for a good while,” and McCain replied in turn with “I had kinda forgotten about me too.” That’s not even a dad joke; that’s cheeky, bulletproof humility, and that’s something to be admired.

So, again, perhaps with time, McCain’s daughter won’t look back on this moment with embarrassment so much as pride. Her dad is Edwin McCain, writer of love ballads and a staunch proponent of having a great time. Chin up, McCainling; you’ve got it good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy