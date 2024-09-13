‘You and the Arby’s in your pants’: Following her deplorable comments about Kamala Harris and curry, Laura Loomer aims her mouth cannon back at Marjorie

If you’re looking for a stellar display of the toxic depths to which the Republican party has descended, look no further than the spat between notorious harpy Marjorie Taylor Greene and American embarrassment Laura Loomer.

The pair of right-wing witches have been exchanging blows on social media for days now, in a truly mortifying display of just how juvenile U.S. political behavior has become. Loomer at least isn’t directly attached to our political hierarchy — she’s just a craven content creator — but Greene’s status as a U.S. Representative shifts the current high school antics into a national embarrassment.

The current social media scrap seems to have kicked off with a truly disgusting tweet from the cretinous Loomer, who claimed a White House occupied by Kamala Harris would “smell like curry” and compared future White House speeches to call centers. It’s the same breed of racism many of us have come to expect from supporters of virulent bigot Donald Trump, but even the orange man’s own supporters were taken aback by Loomer’s unabashed prejudice.

This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.



This does not represent President Trump.



This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down. https://t.co/z9s5fZlgQi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024

Among the most vocally offended by Loomer’s intolerant take was none other than the far-right’s own resident reprobate, who quickly took to social media to put on a show of maturity. Marjorie Taylor Greene accurately blasted Loomer’s take as openly “racist,” and boldly claimed that it “does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.”

Once again, @mtgreenee who is extremely jealous and vindictive over the fact that she wasn’t successful in turning Donald Trump against me is now behaving like a leftist and accusing me of being “racist”.



Kamala Harris is on video calling herself Indian and saying she Cooks with… https://t.co/5uLJazc1Jh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024

That’s an outright lie, and all the more absurd coming from the mouth of MAGA’s biggest bigoted blowhard, but it did set off a spectacular — if cringe-worthy — spat of truly Mean Girls proportions between the pair of partisan ghouls. Loomer slapped back at Greene with a lengthy post both reinforcing the racism of the original, and also blasting the Georgia Representative as “extremely jealous and vindictive.”

The over-long post to X also slams Greene’s own track record of racism — even claiming the 50-year-old has “a favorite word that starts with N” — blasts the Rep as an anti-semite, a “poor excuse for a Christian,” and lambasts her as “annoying and irrelevant and a sellout.”

Normally, to find that kind of language referencing MTG, you’d have to look… well, here. At a site like ours, where we delight in tearing the reprehensible Representative a new one on a daily basis. But among her own, Greene is usually addressed as a somewhat shameful but none-the-less vital fixture of the party. That’s starting to fade even among Greene’s biggest allies, however, many of whom are working hard to distance themselves from the outraged Wampa masquerading as a U.S. politician.

Let me be clear, readers — Laura Loomer is, somehow, the villain in this story, not Greene. While Greene is lying through her teeth when she claims Loomer’s rhetoric “does not match the base, does not match MAGA, does not match most Republicans,” she is also right — that tweet was blatantly racist. It was utterly inappropriate, and it did deserve to be called out. The fact that it got called out by Racism Barbie is just not something anyone had on their 2024 bingo cards.

Hey @mtgreenee



Remember when you destroyed your family so you could have sex with a Zangief cosplayer?



Tell me again how you and the Arby’s in your pants are representatives of the GOP?



You couldn’t even run your own family.



Don’t tell me how to run my FREE SPEECH! https://t.co/5uLJazc1Jh pic.twitter.com/XI1zwE8fXR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2024

It’s all a bit baffling to witness, but its also impossibly entertaining for those who’ve had front-row seats to Marjorie “Jewish Space Laser” Greene’s rampant bigotry for nearly a half decade now. Things are continuing to ramp up between the pair of opposing oafs — now Loomer’s blasting Greene as having “destroyed [her] family so [she] could have sex with a Zangief cosplayer” — and a bulk of American voters are hauling out the popcorn and candy for the “Superbowl of racism” playing out on social media.

