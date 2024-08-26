‘KAMALA HARRIS IS THE CZAR OF CHAOS,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, which must make her the JADED COURT JESTER NO ONE ASKED

At this point, I’m concerned for the caps lock button on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s keyboard, since she’s bashed it enough times that I’m sure she has an arthritic thumb.

This time, the muse for the right-wing politician’s angry keyboard is Kamala Harris, who Greene has recently been describing as “THE CZAR OF CHAOS” on X. I assume she capitalizes her posts in an attempt to make them stand out rather than fade into the obscurity that they so desperately deserve. The “CZAR OF CHAOS” comment — which might have had a nice alliterative ring to it if Greene understood how silent letters worked — came in response to a range of grievances Greene has with the Democratic nominee, though she seems particularly angered by Harris’ immigration policies as part of the Biden administration.

Greene repeatedly referred to Harris as the “border czar,” a title which has been swiftly rejected by Democrats, before claiming that Harris sat idly by while letting “record-breaking levels of criminals, rapists and terrorists into our communities.” Of course, this is merely Greene’s latest attempt at immigration fear-mongering, which we’ve come to expect from someone who promoted white supremist conspiracy theories.

KAMALA HARRIS IS THE CZAR OF CHAOS!



Kamala unleashed a record-setting wave of criminals, rapists, and terrorists into our communities.



She also bailed out violent BLM terrorists who burned down American cities and caused $2 billion in damage.



Kamala doesn’t deserve a… pic.twitter.com/4Vg90SX3wU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 22, 2024

Greene went on to say that Harris “wholeheartedly supports the chaos at our border,” despite the fact that Harris’ DNC speech outlined clear policies around “the importance of safety and security at our border.” Among other immigration policies, Harris touted her and Biden’s border bill as “the strongest in decades” and her pledge to “bring back the bi-partisan border security bill that [Trump] killed.”

Elsewhere, Greene took issue with Harris’ promotion of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which sought to bail out protestors during the Black Lives Matter movement. Greene said the move meant Harris supported “violent terrorists who burnt down cities,” seemingly unaware of the fact that she has consistently downplayed and even justified the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This is far from the first time Greene has offered what she believes is an incisive takedown of Harris. In July, she said the former prosecutor’s immigration record should “disqualify” her from the race, and later spoke on behalf of all Democrats saying they should be “outraged” by her ascension as the presidential nominee. Oh, Greene also repeated the racist claim that Harris was a DEI hire and blamed Harris for the fentanyl deaths in her own state of Georgia. Greene’s track record on the internet means we likely won’t get a break from this onslaught of clown-babble until a computer technician inevitably needs to replace her caps lock button. That day can’t come soon enough, but until then, we should expect this JADED COURT JESTER to carry on living up to her self-made title.

