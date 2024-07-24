‘Democrats voters should be OUTRAGED,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who can hardly form sentences yet feels qualified to speak for entire parties

In yet more devastating news for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s grotesquely overused keyboard, the far-right politician has put her ever-nimble fingers to use once more, this time sharing a post on behalf of a group of people she doesn’t even represent.

Recommended Videos

Greene — who has joined multiple high-profile Republicans in displaying major panic following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race — took to X yesterday to name-drop his presumptive replacement, Kamala Harris (again).

Democrats voters should be OUTRAGED.



They are being forced to support Kamala Harris, who mistreats her staff, WITHOUT a real primary.



Staff are never loyal to BAD employers.



Democrats voted for Joe Biden.



Where is he? pic.twitter.com/vZ3Ef62k7A — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 23, 2024

Despite not being one herself, Greene said in a tweet that Democrats “voters should be OUTRAGED” by Harris’ ascension as the presidential nominee, before citing years-old reports of Harris’ alleged mistreatment of her staff. Those reports, which emerged in 2021 and were based on anonymous sources, made claims of a high turnover rate in Harris’ VP office, but the White House quickly dismissed them.

“[Harris] has a great, supportive team of people around her,” then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in response to the claims, “but other than that I’m not going to have any more comments on those reports.” No allegations have arisen in the years since, and we likely wouldn’t have heard about them again if it weren’t for Greene — who, for what it’s worth, isn’t winning any World’s Best Boss awards either.

Press Secretary Psaki deflects on question regarding alleged "abusive environment" of Vice Presidential staffers: "I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources." pic.twitter.com/RELZS48D5V — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 2, 2021

Dredging up the reports in her tweet, Greene said Democrat voters are being “forced” to support a candidate who “mistreats her staff”, adding that “staff are never loyal to BAD employers.” Needless to say, Harris shouldn’t be taking employment advice from a congresswoman whose former Chief of Staff was involved in a charity scam.

What’s more, Greene is speaking about an issue that doesn’t really exist, since the majority of Democrats feel as though election chances have improved following Biden’s exit, according to recent polls. It appears Greene’s tweet is more an exercise in riling up Democrats than it is an expression of concern, since she concluded the post by reiterating the conspiracy that Biden is either dead or has suffered a near-death medical event.

Why are you so concerned about this? No Democrats are. It seems like you are scared of Harris. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 23, 2024

“Where is [Biden]?”, she wrote in reference to the theory. Users are catching on to Greene’s tactics — which reek of someone panicked by Harris’ potential — replying to her tweet by asking why she is “so concerned about this.” They continued: “It seems like you are scared of Harris.” Elsewhere, one user sarcastically quipped: “HELP ME, MARGE! I am being FORCED to support an extremely well-qualified and well-liked candidate.”

If Greene wants to discuss dubious staffers, maybe she should take a look at, I dunno, anyone who’s worked for Trump in the last ten years?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy