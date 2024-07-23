‘You’re an attention seeking brat’: Lauren ‘has anyone seen my frontal lobe’ Boebert makes another pitiful demand and Americans respond by asking her to resign

Lauren Boebert has added fuel to a raging MAGA conspiracy theory fire following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, and people are once again calling for her resignation.

Recommended Videos

For context, many far-right Republicans have been peddling a theory that — following the social media announcement that he is dropping his reelection campaign — Biden is either dead or is too incapacitated to realize he has even exited the presidential race.

Among other pieces of supposed evidence in support of the theory, Republicans have questioned Biden’s decision to announce his exit on social media and the apparent discrepancies in his signature (real Sherlock Holmes stuff).

I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm.



He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out.



Hiding is completely unacceptable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

Colorado congresswoman Boebert is among those who have bolstered the theory, after she demanded that Biden provide some form of “proof of life” on social media earlier this week. “He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out,” Boebert wrote on X.

Back down on planet Earth, the reality is that Biden’s absence from the public in recent days is because he is self-isolating at his vacation home in Delaware after testing positive for Covid-19, not because he is dead. In his announcement, Biden promised he would publically address his withdrawal “in more detail” later this week, but the ever-impatient Boebert has doubled down on the conspiracy with yet another demand that he proves he is, in fact, alive.

Again, I am calling for a proof of life appearance of Joe Biden. https://t.co/Cfpwk7bV8q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

Taking to X, Boebert made the demand in response to a supposed lead sourced by right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, who claimed he had gotten word that Biden “was dying or possibly already dead.” Reiterating her theory, Boebert replied: “Again, I am calling for a proof of life appearance of Joe Biden.” Boebert went on to share two additional posts asking for Biden’s whereabouts.

It’s worth repeating that there has been no confirmation that Biden is seriously ill, and that the apparent source of the theory is someone who probably won’t be winning any Pulitzer Prizes for investigative journalism.

Nobody's listening to you. You're an attention seeking brat! — Sandy (@sandiechill) July 22, 2024

All of it reeks of a Republican freak-out and deflection amid the surging popularity of presumptive nominee Kamala Harris, which social media users have picked up on while responding to Boebert. “Trust you to be the first one to peddle the latest conspiracy theory,” one person responded, with another adding that “no one cares what you demand.”

Again, I am calling for @laurenboebert to resign. — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) July 22, 2024

“Nobody’s listening to you,” another user quipped, “You’re an attention seeking brat!”. Naturally, Boebert’s theories have prompted people to demand she “take a seat”, with others pointing out that Trump’s ten-day absence before his shooting was never addressed by the far-right.

You guys are panicking lmaoo — Logical Luminary (@ReasonUnchains) July 22, 2024

In any case, we’re very much looking forward to when Biden does eventually address the public, though we’re not counting on an apology from Boebert.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy